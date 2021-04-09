Keller, Nellie 1932-2021 Clarksdale, Mo.

CLARKSDALE, Mo. - Nellie Keller, 88, Clarksdale, Missouri, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021.

She was born June 5, 1932, in Mable, Missouri to Purl and Agnes (Bell) Dumm.

Nellie married Kenneth E. Keller Dec. 23, 1951. He preceded her in death June 25, 1967.

She worked at Quaker Oats for 23 years.

Nellie enjoyed bingo, garage sales, gardening, watching her hummingbirds, and spending time with her family.

She was also preceded in death by her son, Rickey Keller; granddaughter, Lorrie Peden; parents; brothers, Albert, George, Carl Dumm; sister, June Rice.

Survivors include son, Gene Keller (Arline); daughter, Lynn Brown; grandchildren, David Southern (Jill), Aimee Keller, Rickey Keller, Amanda Keller, Cindy McDowell (Chris), Frank McGoon, Donald Porter; special niece, Sue; numerous great and great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services 1 p.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the National Alzheimer's Association or Mosaic Life Care Hospice.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.