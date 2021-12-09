Keller, Howard G. 1938-2021 Troy, Kan.

TROY, Kan. - Howard (Fess) G. Keller, Jr., 83, of Troy, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at the Wathena Nursing Home.
Howard was born on Nov. 21, 1938 in Troy, Kansas to Howard and Margaret (Buch) Keller, Sr. He lived all of his life in Troy and worked for the Whetstine Quarries.
Howard is a member of the St. Charles Catholic Church in Troy and the K of C of the church.
He married Alice Becker on Nov. 28, 1964, in Purcell, Kansas. She preceded him in death on March 4, 2018. He was also preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Kyle; great-grandson, Axton; brothers, Bill, Tom, Mikel, Paul and Bob Keller.
Survivors include his children, Dan Keller (Tonya) of Troy; daughter, Rebecca Keller (Tim Hoffman) of Kansas City, Missouri; two grandchildren, Kace Keller and Amy Juhl; four great-grandchildren, Adrik, Kwynn, Ajay and Axel; brother, John Keller of Troy; sisters, Jo Ann Dunn of Highland, Kansas, Debbie Hunsaker (Bill) of Highland, Kansas, Shirley McKnight of St. Joseph; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
MASS: Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, 11 a.m. at: St. Charles Catholic Church in Troy. Burial: St. Charles Catholic Church in Troy. Rosary: will be at 5:30 p..m Friday at the church followed by visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Friends may call after 9 a.m. Friday at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorials to the Howard Keller Memorial Fund c/o Harman Rohde Funeral Home P.O. Box 185 Troy, Kansas 66087
www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.