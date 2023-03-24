He was born Jan. 31, 1953, to Kenneth and Nellie (Dumm) Keller in St. Joseph. In 1983, he was united in marriage to Arline Porter. She survives of the home.
He worked for Quaker Oats as a machine operator for many years.
Gene enjoyed working in the fields bailing hay, gardening, fishing, camping and hunting. He never knew a stranger, and would talk to anyone. Gene enjoyed the holidays because he knew he would be surrounded by his loved ones.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Rickey Keller; and daughter, Lorrie Peden Elrod.
Survivors include his wife, Arline; children, Aimee Keller (Jeremy), Rickey Keller, Amanda Keller (Rafael), Cindy McDonell (Chris), Frank McGoon, and Donald Porter (Jason); sister, Lynn Brown; nephews, Michael and David (Jill); grandchildren, Crystal, Kenny, Jesse, Jason, Jeremy, Bryan, Alex, Derick, Cody, Trinity, Miranda, Christian, Evelyn, Rye'll, Garison, Hayven, Makirah and Briyanna; and great-grandchildren, Sam, Ruby, Kurt, Torrie, Truett, Tracen, Dakota, Gracian, Baylian, Jaymon, Gabriel, Daxon, Amelia, Blyss, Alice, Nixah, Brielle and Braelynn.
Farewell Services 3 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the MD Anderson Cancer Center for Leukemia.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
