Keller, Diana L. 1956-2020

Diana Lynn Keller, 63, of St. Joseph, passed away Aug. 21, 2020.

She was born on Nov. 10, 1956, in Los Angeles, California, where she grew up and graduated from High School. In 1990 she moved her family to St. Joseph. Diana received her Bachelor's Degree from Missouri Western State College in St. Joseph and her Master's Degree from Friends University in Kansas City.

On March 3, 2007, she was united in marriage to James H. "Butch" Keller. They lived in Faucett, Missouri, and St. Joseph. She enjoyed bowling, playing darts, crossword puzzles, and jigsaw puzzles. Most of all Diana loved being with Butch, her children, and her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother Gwen Dora (Ramage) Hawkins and her brother David Hawkins.

Diana is survived by: her husband, Butch Keller; children, Danny Cope and wife Leslie, Dave Cope and wife Claire, Desire Wahlgren and husband J.T., and youngest son, Chris John; grandchildren, Daniel, Ana, Charlie, Elise, Christine, Bryson, and Jackson; sisters, Brenda Hawkins and Judy Emmons; brother, Jack Hawkins; other relatives and many friends.

Services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.