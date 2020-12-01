Keller, Debra K. 1961-2020

TROY, Kan. - Debra Kaye Keller, 59, of Troy, Kansas, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at the Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

Debi was born on Sept. 22, 1961, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Gary (the late) and Carolyn Kay (Poledna) Reisner.

She was a member of the Community of Christ Church, Fanning. Debi worked as LPN nurse for the Gastroenterology Clinic of St. Joseph.

She loved going on vacations with family. Debi was very active in attending all of her children and grandchildren's activities. She never missed a concert, ball game, birthday, holiday between all at her kids and grandkids. She was always prepared with snacks at all occasions. She was the best wife, mom and mamal ever!

Debi married John Keller on Oct. 6, 1979, in Fanning, Kansas. He survives of the home.

Additional survivors; daughters, Amy Schmille (Trevor), Troy, Kansas, Mindy Keller (Wes), Thomas Keller (Kayla); grandchildren, Alex, Alexis, Alyssa, Allie, Avery, Brookie, Kayson, Kolten and Paiz; mother, Carolyn Kay Reisner; siblings, Dian Workman (Mark), Doug Reisner (Karla), Denise Reisner, Dori Reisner and Danny Reisner (Erin); numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at the First Christian Church in Troy, Kansas.

Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home, where friends may call after 9 a.m. Thursday.

Burial: Courter Cemetery north east of Troy, Kansas.

Memorials: Debra Keller Nursing Fund.

