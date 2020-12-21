Keller, Charles R. 1944-2020

WATHENA, Kan. -Charles Robert "Bob" Keller, 76, of Wathena, passed away peacefully with his family at his side Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.

Bob was born on June 18, 1944, in Troy, Kansas, to Howard and Margaret (Buch) Keller Sr.

He was a truck mechanic all his life.

Bob served in the U.S. Air Force for four years and the Army National Guard for 16 years. He served a tour in Vietnam.

He loved to fish, camp, mushroom hunt and do wood crafting.

He loved to take rides in his truck with his faithful companion Jr. by his side.

Bob is a member of the V.F.W. Post #5531 of Wathena and American Legion Post #15 of Troy.

Bob married Dorothy Woosley on June 20, 1964, at the RLDS Church in Fanning, Kansas. She survives of the home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers: Paul Keller and his wife, Pam, Tom Keller, Henry "Bill" Keller, Mikel Keller.

Additional survivors: daughters, Lisa (Stephen) Thornton of Benton, Arkansas, Theresa (Tim) Gossett of St. Joseph; son, Jason Keller (Michelle) of Wathena; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews; brothers: Howard Keller Jr. and the late Alice, of Troy; John Keller and the late Debi, of Troy; sisters: Debbie Hunsaker (Bill) of Highland, Kansas, JoAnn Dunn and the late Charles of Highland, Kansas, ,Shirley McKnight and the late Furman, of St. Joseph.

He will be greatly missed by all.

Private family Graveside: Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at the Courter Cemetery NE of Troy.

There is no scheduled family visitation.

Open public viewing Monday 9 a.m. until Noon, at the Harman Rohde Funeral Home, in Wathena.

Memorials: NEK Hospice of Hiawatha, Kansas.

