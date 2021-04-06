Roger D. "Pork" Keling passed away Friday, April 2, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care.

Survivors include his wife, Bonnie; sons, Mike (Cindy) of Cosby and Todd (Holly) of Avenue City; grandchildren, Kelsey (Joel) Trusdale, Dylan Keling, Ashleigh McClurg and Macy Keling; brother, Butch (Diane)Keling; numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Susan Diane Weir.

Celebration of Life Thursday, April 8 at Southside/Mollus Hall (formerly Holts) from 5 to 8 p.m. Arrangements under the direction of Simplify Cremations and Funerals.

Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.