Roger D. "Pork" Keling passed away Friday, April 2, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care.
Survivors include his wife, Bonnie; sons, Mike (Cindy) of Cosby and Todd (Holly) of Avenue City; grandchildren, Kelsey (Joel) Trusdale, Dylan Keling, Ashleigh McClurg and Macy Keling; brother, Butch (Diane)Keling; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Susan Diane Weir.
Celebration of Life Thursday, April 8 at Southside/Mollus Hall (formerly Holts) from 5 to 8 p.m. Arrangements under the direction of Simplify Cremations and Funerals.
