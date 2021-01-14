COUNTRY CLUB, Mo. -Kathleen E. "Kathy" Kelder, 66, Country Club, passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.

She was born June 28, 1954, to Colonel Edward and Helen (Hartman) Grace in St. Joseph.

Kathy married Charles "Curly" Kelder Aug. 29, 1985.

She received her Master's in Nursing from UMKC. Kathy valued education and was an exceptional Registered Nurse for over 30 years.

She was a Captain in the Air National Guard, before retiring.

Kathy was selfless, never found fault in anyone and believed people were genuinely good. She was a great cook and loved to shop.

She loved her children and grandchildren fiercely and was so proud of them.

Her Catholic faith was so important to her and she loved Jesus. Kathy always had a smile on her face.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; two infant children; and her sister, Connie Bourland.

Survivors include: the love of her life, her husband of 35 years, Curly; her children, Angelyn Coder (Bobbie Martin), Kayla Ueligger (Lonnie); grandchildren: Preston Foster (Emma Boone), Isaac Foster (Jatelon Boone), Trevor Foster, Taylor Dean Foster (Danielle Atkins), Hunter Foster, Madison Foster, Ripken Coder, Helen Ueligger, Bernadette Ueligger, Kelder Ray Ueligger; siblings: Edward Grace, Jr. (Gayle), Aggie Covault (Scott), Wendeline Grace; brother-in-law, Buck Bourland; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. Saturday, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Parish Rosary: 5 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.