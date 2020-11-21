Keith, Walter L.

Walter L. Keith

ROSWELL, Ga. - Walter Lee Keith, age 79, of Roswell, Georgia, passed away Nov. 12, 2020, at his home. Mr Keith, formerly of St. Joseph, spent his career in sales, construction, and trucking. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Keith, and children, Traci Brown (Kevin) of Elwood, Kansas, Barclay Keith (Alyssa) of Roswell, Kaylen Hurley (Bo) of Atlanta, Georgia, Brittany Rodrigues (Felipe) of Germany; eight grandchildren; and seven great- grandchildren. He is also survived by his three sisters, Twilla Ruth Sauter, Frances Boyd, and Shirley Wilson all of St.Joseph.

Walter was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers.

Mr. Keith was cremated in Georgia. A memorial service will be held in St Joseph at a later date. Internment will be at Sugar Creek Cemetery in Rushville, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.