Trevor Loren Keith, 30, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in St. Joseph. He was born June 12, 1992, in St. Joseph, son of Melanie and Kenneth Keith. He graduated from Benton High School and was working for Buchanan County as a data entry clerk.
Trevor enjoyed riding dirt bikes, fishing, mushroom hunting, he enjoyed his job with the county, but most especially he enjoyed spending time with sons, Carter and Junior; nephew, Huxley; his sister, Amanda; and his family.
Trevor was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Patty and Buddy Keith; maternal grandparents, Albert and Margot Tranchilla.
Survivors include, his parents, Kenny and Melanie Keith, St. Joseph; sister, Amanda (JP) Proulx, Kansas City, Missouri; sons, Carter Keith and David "Junior" Kelderman, his nephew, Huxley Proulx, and Marie Dones, mother of Carter.
Funeral services and public live stream: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor James Kerns officiating.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Armstrong Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to the Carter Keith education fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home or on Rupp Web site donate.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Trevor Keith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.