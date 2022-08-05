Trevor Loren Keith, 30, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in St. Joseph. He was born June 12, 1992, in St. Joseph, son of Melanie and Kenneth Keith. He graduated from Benton High School and was working for Buchanan County as a data entry clerk.

Trevor enjoyed riding dirt bikes, fishing, mushroom hunting, he enjoyed his job with the county, but most especially he enjoyed spending time with sons, Carter and Junior; nephew, Huxley; his sister, Amanda; and his family.

