Keesaman, Alleene F. 1922-2022 Osborn, Mo.

OSBORN, Mo. - Alleene Fay (Hamilton) Keesaman passed away Friday, June 24, 2022, at St. Joseph Senior Living, St. Joseph.
She was born in Clarksdale, Missouri, on Jan. 8, 1922, to Lester Ray and Gladise (Shackelford) Hamilton.
Alleene and Leslie Keesaman were married on Feb. 1, 1942. They lived on the family farm near Osborn, Missouri, for 64 years until Leslie's death.
She was a member of the Presbyterian Christian Church of Stewartsville, Missouri, where she taught many children during her 65 years of being a Sunday school teacher. Alleene loved living life on the farm and all that entailed. She was a 4-H leader, enjoyed gardening, cooking, playing cards, and loved the time she spent with her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leslie H. Keesaman; twin sister, Darleene Saunders; and infant granddaughter, Kendra Sue Keesaman.
Survivors include her children, Nancy (Max) Summers, of St. Joseph, and Ken (Brenda) Keesaman, of Osborn; sister, Gladise "Terri" Hausman; six grandchildren, Dana (Miles) Spencer, Tara Summers, Lara Summers, Kody Keesaman, Kraig Keesaman, Kasey (Christy) Keesaman; 13 great-grandchildren, Nicholas Hermann, Julian Spencer, Quinn Spencer, Gray Spencer, Beckett Hermann, Vivienne Hermann, Kolten Keesaman, Konner Keesaman, Kollin Keesaman, Klayton Keesaman, Kameron Keesaman, Kennady Keesaman, and Kaleb Keesaman.
Services will be held at Turner Family Funeral Home, in Stewartsville, on Friday, July 1, 2022, starting at 11 a.m. with burial immediately following at Osborn Evergreen Cemetery in Osborn.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 30, 2022, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers/If desired, contributions may be made to the Presbyterian Christian Church in Stewartsville.
