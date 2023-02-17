OREGON, Mo. - Patricia "Pat" Keeney, 87, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at the Oregon, Missouri, Care Center.
She was born Oct. 8, 1935, in Forest City, Missouri, to Everett "Pat" and Alice Boswell. She graduated from Forest City High School.
Pat married Alfred Lee Keeney on March 1, 1954. He preceded her in death on June 6, 2013.
She worked at Gordon Quarries, Marcum Oil, Schmidt Carriage and Keller Construction Asphalt, where she retired as a bookkeeper.
She was a member of Order of the Eastern Star and the National Association of Women in Construction.
Pat enjoyed crocheting afghans, shopping, and dancing with Alfred at the Eagles Lodge.
The family would like to thank the Oregon Care Center for the excellent care they gave our mother.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Alfred; her parents; brother, Joseph Boswell; and son-in-law, Roger "Buck" Jones.
Survivors include her daughters, Debbie Beasley (David) and Diana Keeney Jones; son, Richard Keeney (Tammy); grandchildren, David Jr., Derrick, Daniel Beasley, Blake Jones, Lauren and Adam Keeney; four great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3 p.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to a charity of the donor's choice.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.