Geraldine "Gerri" Keene, 87, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, surrounded by her four children.

She was born Nov. 22, 1932, to Carl and Georgie (Heater) Penland.

Gerri married Richard Keene, who preceded her in death in 1991.

She was a PBX instructor for SW Bell and retired from AT&T after 30 years.

Gerri enjoyed gardening, shopping and being at the casino.

She was a member of the Eagles lodge, American Legion, and Telephone Pioneers of America.

Gerri was also preceded in death by: her parents; brothers, Harvey and Bob Penland; and granddaughter-in-law, Latoya Lewis.

Survivors include: her brother, Dave Penland (Beverly); son, William McKinley (Annette); daughters, Debbie Kosilla and Susan McKinley (Jon Eric); son, Michael McKinley; and numerous grandchildren; great grandchildren; great-great grandchildren; nieces; nephews; extended family and friends.

Farewell Services: 3 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.