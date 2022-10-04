RUSHVILLE, Mo. - Charles A. Keefhaver, 75, of Rushville, Missouri, died on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at the Corby Place Assisted Living, in St. Joseph.
Graveside services and burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at the Sugar Creek Cemetery, Rushville. Visitation with family will be from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, who is handling the arrangements.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Animal Rescue or the no kill animal shelter and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Charles was born on April 14, 1947, in Smithville, Missouri, the son of Raymond and Martha (Bryan) Keefhaver. He graduated from North Platte High School in 1965. He worked as a supervisor for TWA/ American Airlines from Feb. 1967 to Dec. 2008. Charles was an avid baseball fan, especially the KC "A's", listening to the Beatles music, movies and period trivia.
He was married to Connie Lee Rose on Sept. 25, 1966. She preceded him in death on Oct. 12, 2013. He was also preceded in death by a son, Eric Keefhaver, and a brother, Bryan Keefhaver.
Survivors include two sons Bryan (Ella) Keefhaver, Claremore, Oklahoma, and Troy Keefhaver, Claremore, Oklahoma, and a step grandson Jayson. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
