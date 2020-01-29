Keck, Penelope 1938-2020

Penelope "Penny" Keck, 81, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at her home.

She was born Feb. 21, 1938, in Chicago, Illinois, daughter of Ann and Frank Jacobs.

She married Edgar "Ed" Keck, on March 21, 1984.

Penny was very crafty, specifically enjoyed painting, crocheting and making stained glass.

Penny was a proud mother, loving wife, best friend and a "Domestic Goddess".

Penny was preceded in death by: father, Frank Jacobs; mother, Ann Jacobs; and son, Michael Young.

Survivors include: husband, Edgar "Ed" Keck, of St. Joseph; daughter, Vicki Young, of St. Joseph; daughter, Terri (Brian) Thibodeaux, of Ingleside, Texas; son, Donald Young, of Lockport, Illinois; son, Darrin (Marie) Young, of Romeoville, Illinois; son, Christopher (Jeanine) Young, of Lockport; daughter, Margaret Young, of Lockport; stepson, Tony (Rachel) Thompson, of Missouri; brother, Matthew Hartosh, of St. Joseph; sister, Roxanne Jacobs, of Midlothian, Illinois; 14 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home. Rev. Roger Lenander officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

The interment will be at the Bethel Cemetery, DeKalb, Missouri.

Memorials are requested to an organization of the donors choice.

Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.