Marion Frances Keck, 103, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021, at her home.

She was born April 3, 1918, to Theodore and Frances Kaelin in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Marion married Donald L. Keck on June 5, 1943, in the chapel at Ft. Jackson, South Carolina. He died in 1989.

She was a member of the St. Joseph Cathedral Catholic Church, St. Ann's Altar Society, the Ladies of Charity, the Runcie Club, The Opti-Mrs, a volunteer at the Food Kitchen and belonged to several bridge clubs. Marion was an avid world traveler, enjoying destinations such Jerusalem, the pyramids in Egypt and her time living in France, to name a few.

Marion graduated from Northwest Missouri State University with a Bachelor's of Science Degree in Elementary Education and taught at Neely and the last `12 years of her teaching career at Noyes School.

She was preceded in death by: her husband, Lt. Col. Donald L. Keck; infant son, Bruce Keck; parents, Theodore and Frances Kaelin; and sister, Theodora Watgen.

Survivors include: one niece, Diana Yearman (Darrell) and daughter, Clarissa, Elgin, Illinois; four nephews: Philip Watgen, Elgin, Illinois, Harold Keck (Marla), Dekalb, Missouri, Larry Keck (Sandra), Bella Vista, Arkansas and Sam Keck (Mary), Castle Rock, Colorado; and many loving family and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial and Public Livestream: 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, St. Joseph Cathedral Catholic Church.

Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Parish Rosary: 5 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Food Pantry at the Cathedral or a charity of the donor's choice.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.