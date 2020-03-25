Edward J. Keck, 59, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020.

He was born Sept. 14, 1960, to Gary and Shirley (Jordan) Keck.

Edward attended Central High School and worked as a grocery stocker, as well as a bounty hunter.

He was a member of Harmony Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

Edward was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mildred and Sterling Keck, and Edward and Ruth Jordan.

Survivors include: his parents; uncles, Bill Keck and Dallas Keck; aunts, Marilyn Steltenpohl and Barbara Jordan; sister, Marjorie Shetlar (Jim); brothers: Lonnie, Don and Kevin (Tamara) Keck; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

