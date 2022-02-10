Keats, Linda M. 1951-2022 Stewartsville, Mo.

STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. - Linda M. Keats, 71, Stewartsville, Missouri, passed away Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at Cameron Regional Medical Center after a long battle with various health issues.
She was born Jan. 1, 1951, in Maryville, Missouri, to parents, Keith and Lois Constant, and resided in and near Sheridan, Missouri, until 1983.
Linda graduated from Sheridan High School in 1969 and from Northwest Missouri State University in 1974.
On July 8, 1972, she was united in marriage to Eugene Keats. They farmed in the Sheridan area for 10 years, then moved to Stewartsville.
Linda was a person who loved to give to others. She was a master craft person creating hundreds of handmade crafts to be given for gifts, donated to charity, or used to adorn her home. She sponsored a child in Children's International for 13 years, made 100 crocheted teddy bears for the Missouri Highway Patrol, was a dedicated sponsor of the EWTN Catholic Television Network. She was a die-hard New York Yankee baseball fan, a faithful Catholic as a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Maysville, Missouri., a good friend to many people, and a loving wife to Eugene for over 49 years.
Linda is survived by her husband, Eugene, of the home; several nieces and nephew, cousins, and a host of friends.
Farewell Services 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Maysville, Missouri. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. The family will gather with friends one hour prior at the church. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Living Hope Food Pantry, Amity United Methodist Church, or to donor's choice.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
