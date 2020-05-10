Jackie M. (Brown) Kawlewski, 55, St. Joseph, passed away day, Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at her home.
She was born May 1, 1965, to John and Alice (Cook) Brown.
Jackie was preceded in death by her father, John and sister, Milinda Hollan.
Survivors include: her children, Thomas Kawlewski, Abigail Kawlewski; grandson, Angel; mother, Alice Brown; brother, Phillip Brown; sisters: Theresa Underwood, Vanessa Commander, Serena Sollars; 14 nieces and nephews.
Cremation Services: under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
Obituary and guest book: simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.