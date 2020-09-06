Wilbur "Wil" Kates, 83, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.

He was born Sept. 11, 1936, in St. Joseph, to Vincil and Thelma (Irvine) Kates.

Wil married Ramona Townsend Sept. 12, 1984; She survives of the home.

He was a member of the VFW Post #359, Oddfellows Lodge #505 and Freeman Chapel Baptist Church.

Wil enjoyed fishing, hunting, daily breakfast with his guard buddies and watching westerns.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Additional survivors include: sons: Michael Kates (Jamie), James Kates (Kris), Louis Schultz (Michelle); daughters: Debra Filley (Larry), Terri Rampola (Mike), Lelia Schultz; 26 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

Farewell Services 10 a.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will gather with friends 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the Alzheimer's Association, Mosaic Life Care Foundation, or Freeman Chapel Baptist Church.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.