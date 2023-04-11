Michael S. Kates, 65, of St. Joseph, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 8, 2023, at his home. He was born July 30, 1957, in St. Joseph, son of Nancy (Sampson) and Wilbur Kates. He graduated from Benton High School, class of 1975. He married Jamie Lue Matthews on April 22, 2005. Michael worked at General Motors, retiring after 30 years and was a member of the UAW Local 31. His hobbies included hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed listening to the police scanner and was the family weather man.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Jamie Lue Kates, of the home; his siblings, Jim (Kris) Kates, of St. Joseph, Terri (Mike) Rampola, of Trimble, Missouri, and Debby (Larry) Filley, of Cameron, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews and great- nieces and great-nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be 10 a.m., Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Bob Day officiating. The Interment will be at the Westlawn Cemetery in DeKalb, Missouri.
Memorials are requested to be made to the Donor's Choice.
