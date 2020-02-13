Kastendieck, Megan 1980-2020

Houston, Texas - Megan Kastendieck, 39, was born on Aug. 4, 1980, in Houston, to Lorelei and Robert Becktell. She passed away peacefully in her sleep on Feb. 9, 2020.

Megan married her best friend, Todd Kastendieck, on March 10, 2012.

Megan was an amazing mother to her two children, Kylie (6) and Max (4).

We will miss Megan's constant smile, her loud infectious laugh and her ability to turn any moment into a reason to celebrate.

Megan lived a very full life. Not only was she an amazing mother and wife, but she was also a college graduate from St. Edward's University, in Austin, Texas, a world traveler, a phenomenal athlete and an avid hunter. She was a wonderful sister, daughter and friend.

Megan is survived by: the loves of her life: Todd, Kylie and Max; her parents, Lorelei and Robert Becktell; her sisters and brother, Hannah, Madison and Mason; her grandmothers, Berniece Bishop, of St. Joseph, Alta Becktell, of Conroe, Texas, and Betty Kastendieck, of Richardson, Texas; Todd's parents: Karen Kastendieck, and Schann and David Kastendieck; as well as so many other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, who are all here to help us get through this.

Megan was preceded in death by her grandfathers, William Becktell and Terry Bishop.

A memorial service celebrating Megan's life will be held at 1 pm. Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Schmidt Funeral Home, 1344 West Grand Parkway South, Katy, Texas 77494.

Visitation will be held from 11 am to 1 pm.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Megan's honor can be made to: Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation online at JDRF.org/Houston, or at 1776 Yorktown, Suite 560, Houston, Texas 77056. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.