Deborah A. "Debby" (Thomas) Karr, 57, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
She was born Nov. 9, 1962, to Jerold and Mary (Talent) Thomas in Brunswick, Georgia.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include: daughter, Cheryl King (Todd); siblings: Cindy Ratliff, Terry Murphy (Danny), Jimmy Thomas, Jr.; grandchildren, Thomas and Cierra King.
Memorial Services 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, Wyatt Park Christian Church.
Obituary and online guestbook at: simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.