CAMERON, Mo. - Charles Patrick Karns, 70, passed away, Sept. 6, 2021, at the VA Home in Cameron, Missouri.
He was born Dec. 17, 1950, in St. Joseph, to George S. and Thelma (Haley) Karns.
Charlie was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the U.S. Marine Corps and later retiring from the U.S. Army Missouri National Guard at the rank of Captain. He held many trophies and awards for rifle and pistol marksmanship, on the Governor's Twelve during the late 70's and early 80's. He retired from the Missouri Department of Corrections, but the occupation he loved most was becoming a deputy for Daviess County. He was employed there until 2011, when he suffered a paralyzing stroke.
Charlie is preceded in death by his parents, George and Thelma; and brother, George S. Karns III (Sam).
Survivors: former wife and best friend, Elsie Karns, St. Joseph; two daughters, Heidi (Corey) Sloan, Cameron, and Emily Karns, St. Joseph; three grandchildren, Kate (Brad) Schiermeyer, Mitchell Lawhon, and Ariel Lawhon; two great-granddaughters, Claire and Chelsie Schiermeyer; two brothers, Dave (Debbie) Karns, Paris, Missouri, and Pete (Stacey) Karns, New Hampton, Missouri; four sisters, Karen Williams, Ozark, Missouri, Sharon (Gary) Anderson, Lawrence, Kansas, Kathy (Darryl) Allnutt, Chillicothe, Missouri, and Laurie (Lou) Dunlap, Holt, Missouri; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life: 2 p.m. Oct. 16, 2021, at Ebenezer United Methodist Church, St. Joseph, with visitation prior to the service. (1 to 2 p.m.) Inurnment in Ebenezer Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to the Ebenezer United Methodist Church and/or Missouri Veteran's Home Assistance League of Cameron.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
