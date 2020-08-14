SAVANNAH, Mo. - Gary Wheeler Karnes, 75, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Wednesday Aug. 12, 2020, in a St. Joseph Hospital.

He was born Aug. 11, 1945, in Inglewood, California, son of the late Ethel & John Karns.

He graduated from Lafayette High School. He retired from Orthopedics and Sports Medicine formerly known as Midland Orthopedics as a Surgical Tech after 30 plus years of service.

He loved to sing, fish, hunt, and golfing, and his beloved dog, Hans. He was a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church and served as their church choir director for many years. He also was a member of the singing group called the Hallelujah company, the Days Journey gospel duo, the Pony Expressmen barber shop chorus, which became the Heart of America Barber Shop Chorus singers, he also directed the Sweet Adeline's in Trenton, Missouri, and was known for his baritone voice.

Gary was preceded in death by: his parents; a grandson, Cameron Lollar; brother, John H. Karns Jr.; two nieces; and two nephews.

He is survived by: wife, Becky Bell, of the home; daughter, LaRenda (Rick) Lollar, Chillicothe, Missouri; son Gary Wheeler "Chip" (Nikki) Karnes II, Chillicothe; daughter, Corinne (Ken) Erich, Savannah; son, Nick (Jezyl) Bell, St. Joseph; grandchildren, Calvin Lollar (Whitney), Cyrsten Lollar (Tanner), Shawna Karnes (Kipper) Karnes, PFC Kirby Bell, Carissa Adkins, Maggie Erich, Kenneth Thompson, Asher Erich, Kaysen Bell, Faith Bell, Hope Bell; great-grandson, Jaxon Lollar; sister, Faith Waller, St. Joseph; nephews, John (Janet) Karns, and Jason Karns.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, with a celebration of life following at 3 p.m. at the Wesley United Methodist Church.

The inurnment will be at a later date at the Ebenezer Cemetery. He will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Memorials are requested to the Wesley United Methodist Church.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.