CAMERON, Mo. - Bobby Jane Karle, 64, Cameron, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Aug.21, 2021.
She was born Jan. 14, 1957, in St. Joseph, to John and Helyn (Reavis) Karle.
Against the odds, Janie led a full and happy life. She loved her family enjoying many happy adventures with them.
She was active in the Special Olympics, especially bowling. As a young girl she loved riding dirt bikes with her brother John, swimming, and vacations.
Janie moved to Cameron Group Care when she was 32 years old. She made many friends and loved making others smile and laugh. She also loved her time at Cameron Development Center. Janie leaves behind love, laughter, smiles, and many happy memories. She will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, John M. Karle, Jr.; sister, Janet Karle; grandmother, Carrie Reavis.
Survivors include sister, Ronnie Beaver (Bob); nephews, John Truesdale (Cindy), Courtney Truesdale; great-nephews, Joel Truesdale (Kelsey), Billy Truesdale; great-niece, Maggie Truesdale.
Farewell Services 6 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Cameron Development Center, Special Olympics or a charity of the donor's choice.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
