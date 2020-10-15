Karl, Patricia

Patricia Karl
PLATTSBURG, Mo. - Patricia Karl, 69 of Plattsburg, Missouri, passed away Oct. 9, 2020.
Survived by: children, Judy (Bruce) Gill and Randy (Andrea) Reiley; grandchildren, Nick, McKinna, Brandon and Elizabeth; brothers, Timmy and Bernie; sisters Mary Lou, Marie and Rita.
Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Funeral Services: 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.
Burial: Mt. Zion Cemetery, Gower
Donations: Cancer Center at Mosaic Life Center. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.