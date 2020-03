Karl, Edgar E.

Edgar E. Karl

PLATTSBURG, Mo. - Edgar "Ed" E. Karl, 64, Plattsburg, passed away March 22, 2020.

Ed is survived by: wife, Patricia Karl; children, Judy (Bruce) Gill and Randy (Andrea) Reiley; grandchildren: Nick, McKinna, Brandon and Elizabeth; brothers: Frances G. Karl Jr., Roger P. (Peggy) Karl and Stephen J. Karl Sr.; sisters: Sylvia (Darrell) Conner, Sandy Weidmeyer and Suzie Karl.

Private family graveside services: Mt. Zion Cemetery, Gower.

Arrangements: Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.