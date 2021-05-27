Kagay, Linda 1940-2021 Kansas City, Mo.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Linda Kagay, 80, formerly of Stewartsville, Missouri, passed away on May 25, 2021, in North Kansas City, Missouri.

Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m at Culbertson Chapel United Methodist Church, at Stewartsville, on Thursday, May 27, 2021, with Rev. Kevin Griffin and Zeffery Bingham officiating. Visitation one hour prior to funeral service. Christian Burial will follow at Osborn Evergreen Cemetery in Osborn, Missouri. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Turner Family Funeral Home in Stewartsville, Mo.

Linda was born Aug. 9, 1940, in Stewartsville, the daughter of Lewis Lorain and Violet Edith (Green) Powell.

On Aug. 3, 1963, Linda and Wesley Kagay were united in marriage. To this union a son was born.

Linda was a Medical Transcriber for many years and also worked asa a teacher's aid.

She was pianist and organist at the Culbertson United methodist Church in Stewartsville before moving to Kansas City.

Linda's whole life was lived for her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Wilbur and Larry Powell.

Survivors include her husband, Wesley Kagay; son, Kevin (Lisa) Kagay; and grandson, Joseph Kagay.

Memorial Contributions: Culbertson Chapel United Methodist Church at Stewartsville.

Online condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.