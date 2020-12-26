HELENA, Mo. - Jackie Sue (Brushwood) Justus, 51, Helena, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at her home.

Jackie was born on Jan. 28, 1969, in St. Joseph.

She was a 1987 graduate of Savannah High School.

Jackie worked at Dreamweaver Graphics for many years. She was a Christian and enjoyed sewing, painting, gardening, music and loved pets.

She was a loving mother, daughter, niece and friend and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Jackie is survived by: her son, Danny Justus, Jr.; mother, Sue Kitchen (Pat Townsend); father, Edgar Brushwood (Wilma); grandson, Ezra Justus; brother, Robert Alan Brushwood; many aunts, uncles and cousins, on both mother's and father's side of family.

Ms. Justus was preceded in death by: her son, Jeremy Scott Justus; brother, Scott Richard Brushwood, uncles: Roy and Floyd Steeby and George Carpenter.

Memorial donations may be made to M'Shoogy's Emergency Animal Rescue, 11519 State Hwy C. Savannah, MO 64485 or mshoogys.com.

Jackie will be cremated. Family visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, St. Joseph.

A secondary memorial will be held Memorial Day Weekend, Saturday, May 29, at Savannah City Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.