Justus, Frank L. "Brownie" 1933-2020

Frank L. "Brownie" Justus, 87, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020.

He was born Feb. 17, 1933, in Clyde, Missouri.

Brownie married Crystal Fern Frump, Oct. 28, 1952.

She preceded him in death, Oct. 4, 2016.

He was a member of Morgan Horse Society, and enjoyed hunting and gardening.

Brownie was also preceded in death by: his son, Frank "Buck" Justus Jr.; parents; five brothers; and one sister.

Survivors include: daughters: Cheryl Robertson (Mark), Vicki Allen (Chuck Schott), Robin Hensley, Debbie Crist (Roy), Melody Cross (Paul); 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and one sister.

Private Graveside Farewell Services & Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

Mr. Justus' door will be open to the public 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.