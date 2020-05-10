Byron Jung

Byron Jung, 86, of St. Joseph, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family May 7, 2020.

Byron is survived by: his wife of 60 years, Sarretta of the home; brother, Wilfred (Joann), sons: Danny, Thomas (Darla), Jeff (Cheryl), Michael, Tim and Todd; daughter, Carrie; grandchildren: Jacob (Mary), Sarah (Raymond), Mathew, Christopher, Jada, Corey, Nate (Rebecca), Ashley (Eric), Chase; and several great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Ada and brother, Marvin.

Byron was born in Cosby, Missouri.

He graduated from Savannah High School, Class of 1951.

He served honorably in the Marine Corp during the Korean Conflict.

He married Sarretta Clark, in 1959.

He retired from Southwestern Bell, after 43 years of service and was past President of The Telephone Pioneers.

Byron was a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus (Council 571) and past President of St. Patrick's Holy Name Society.

Byron was a founding member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish.

Visitation is from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2020.

The family will receive friends 4 to 7 p.m.

Mass of Resurection at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 12.

Internment and military honors to follow, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to: Our Lady of Guadalupe Church or the American Cancer Society.

www.heatonbowmansmith.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.