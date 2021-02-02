Jacqueline Barnett Junday, 85, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021.

She was born Jan. 12, 1936, in Stewartsville, Missouri, to Norman G. and Dorothy V. (Jackson) Barnett.

Jacqueline grew up in Stewartsville and graduated from Stewartsville High School.

She worked at Sun Garment in St. Joseph as a seamstress. After moving to Phoenix, Arizona, she worked at Motorola as a machinist, then at Maximet, where she made aircraft parts. She later worked doing van conversions and making draperies, also in Phoenix.

Jacqueline loved to bowl and play cards and was a wonderful cook and mother. She loved spending time with her family.

She was of the Catholic faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Terry Bullock; and two brothers, Norman and Larry Barnett.

Survivors include her children, Susan Hendrix, Michael Bullock (Barb), and Teri Jundy Burkhardt (Richard); grandchildren, Lacey CDeBaca, Victoria Bleich and Alena Lewis (Daniel); great-grandchildren, Jackson and Isabela CDeBaca; siblings, Tom Barnett (Sharon), Glenda Barnett McKinstry, Diana DenBeste (David), Debbie Dorsel (Frank), and Pam Braffett; sister-in-law, Shirley Barnett; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to a charity of the donor's choice.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.