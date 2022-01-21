Virgil "Frank" Franklin Julian, 80, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at his home. He was born April 26, 1941, in Weatherby, Missouri, son of the late Julia and Harold Julian. He graduated from Faucett High School.
Frank served in the United States Airforce from 1962 to 1966 and worked at Quaker Oats, in the Flour Mill, and retired after 26 years of service. He was active in cub scouts, loved working on computers, but most especially spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of the Deer Park Grace United Methodist Church.
Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Diane Julian; his parents; and sisters, Julia Johnson, Mary Sutton, Kathy Reynolds, and Janice Gomen.
He is survived by daughter, Angela (Josh) Hendrix; son, Rick (Nancy) Kilgore of St. Joseph; and daughter, Jody (Marsha) Hyman, Olathe, Kansas; grandchildren, Meghan (Dennis Yager) Ohlensehlen, Erly Polk, Stefan Hendrix, Austin (Renee) Hendrix, Spencer Hendrix, Braden Hyman, and Lucas Hendrix; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Betty (Jim) Ussary, Goldsborough, North Carolina, Dorothy Julian and Linda Stafford of St. Joseph; sister-in-law, Carol Wilson; as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, with a memorial service and publice live stream to start at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at the Deer Park Grace United Methodist Church, Pastor Terry Weaver and Pastor Kevin Mayberry officiating.
Memorials are requested to the Deer Park Grace United Methodist Church.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
