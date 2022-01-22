Dorothy Ellen Julian, 82, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in St. Joseph, at a health care center. She was born Dec. 7, 1939, in Weatherby, Missouri, daughter of the late Julia Mae and Harold Julian. She worked as an in-home care giver. She enjoyed her coffee club group, and was a member of the Faucett Christian Church.
Dorothy was preceded in death by parents; brother, Frank Julian; sisters, Julia Johnson, Mary Sutton, Kathy Reynolds, and Janice Gomen.
Survivors include, sisters, Linda Stafford, of St. Joseph, and Betty (Jim) Ussary, Goldsboro, North Carolina; close family members, Jamie (Matt) Chambers, Franklin, Tennessee, Rob and Aubrey Stafford, Louisburg, Kansas, Jackson and Mary Grace Ussary, Wilmington, North Carolina; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, and her cousin Grace Sutherland, who was like a sister.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. opn Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, with funeral services at 2 p.m. at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Faucett Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to the Faucett Christian Church.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
