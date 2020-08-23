Clayton D. Judkins, 79, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020.
Survivors include: his wife, Sharon; children, Mark, Jeffrey and Patrick (Lynn); and grandchildren: Sydney, Wm. Clayton (Clay) and Brennan.
Farewell Services & Public Livestream 1 p.m. Saturday, St. Paul Lutheran Church.
The family requests those attending to wear face masks.
To view livestream, visit Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory Facebook page.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.