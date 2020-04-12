Clayton D. Judkins, 79, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at his home, in St. Joseph.

He was born Dec. 25, 1940, to Samuel and Hazel (Hansen) Judkins, in St. Joseph.

Clayton married Sharon Allen June 23, 1962; She survives of the home.

They shared 57 years of marriage together.

He worked for Dugdale Packing Company, for 15 years, and Quaker Oats, for 21 years.

Clayton was employed with Heartland Medical Center and St. Paul Lutheran Church, after retirement.

He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, where he held numerous positions, including President of the Congregation and School Board President.

He enjoyed baseball and as his sons were growing up, was involved in Little League baseball as their coach, as well as playing slow-pitch softball.

He loved hunting and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: James, Leonard and Victoria.

Survivors also include children: Mark, Jeffrey and Patrick and grandchildren: Sydney, Wm. Clayton (Clay) and Brennan.

Private Graveside Services and Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will gather with friends at a later date, for funeral services at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to: St. Paul Lutheran Church.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.