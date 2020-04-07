Judd, Marjorie E. 1922-2020

TROY, Kan. - Marjorie Eleen (McIntyre) Judd, 97, of Troy, passed away Saturday morning, April 4, 2020, at a nursing home, in Wathena, Kansas.

Marjorie was born on Sept. 30, 1922, in Sparks, Kansas; she was the fifth of seven children born to Terrance Wm. and Ruby (Searles) McIntyre.

Marjorie lived all of her life in Doniphan County. She attended Doniphan County schools and was a member of St. James Parish, Fanning, Kansas, and then St. Charles Catholic Church, in Troy.

She graduated from Troy High School in 1940, after a course of what was then called "Normal Training", she was qualified to teach school. She filled in for Hillman Hull, when he left to serve in the U.S. Navy in World War II.

Marjorie left teaching and was married to Rex Judd, of Troy.

Marjorie worked at various jobs in St. Joseph during the war years. Later, she worked for Lawrence Karr, at the funeral home in Troy, which turned out to be almost 50 years of employment and service to the community.

Marjorie was preceded in death by: her parents: brothers: Melzer, Paul and Dean McIntyre; sisters, Mary Linville and Norma Wells.

She is survived by: her daughter, Jane (Judd) Jaeger, Los Osos, California; grandson, Robin Ruhnke (Sonja), Troy; sister, Marilyn Ginther, Fresno, California; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private family Mass will be Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at St. Charles Catholic Church, in Troy.

Burial: St. Charles Catholic Cemetery, in Troy.

Memorials: St. Charles Catholic Church.

Arrangements handled by the Harman Rohde Funeral Home, in Troy.

www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.