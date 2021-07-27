Gary Lyle Judd 68, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021. He was born July 12, 1953, in Pleasantonville, California, son of the late Luella and Lyle Judd. He married Brenda Hall on June 14, 1980, and she survives of the home.
He graduated from San Lorenzo High School, in California, and worked at Denny's restaurant for 20 years, and Houlihan's restaurant for 10 years, as a Cook. He was an avid fisherman, who enjoyed watching drag car racing, playing video games, music and his motorcycle, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers, Mike and Don Judd.
Survivors include wife, Brenda Judd of the home; sons, Brandon (Brandy) Hall, Niagara Falls, New York, and Richard Judd, Brandon, South Dakota; daughters, Kelli (Mike) Herrington, St. Joseph, Krystal (Jered) Bowen, Savannah, Missouri, and Katie (Josh) Keller, St. Joseph; and 17 grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. He will be cremated following the services under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
