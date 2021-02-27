Juarez, Susana 1951-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Susana Juarez, 69, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.

She was born Aug. 7, 1951 in Washington.

Susana loved her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. She loved playing board games, cards and going to church. She also enjoyed a shot of tequila every now and again. She liked to play jokes and laughing.

She was preceded in death by her father, and a brother, Emilio.

Survivors include her children, Suzette Strueby and Sam Carrasco; grandchildren, Gabriella, Jorden, Kaya, and Diego; great-grandchildren, Kylie, Mackenzie, Ezekiel and Hudson; mother, Josefa; siblings, Elisa, Yolanda, Maria and Johnny.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com.