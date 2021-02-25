Manuel Juarez, 94, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. Manuel was born May 18, 1926, in Olpe, Kansas, to Jose and Erma (Rameriz) Juarez.

He served his country honorably as a Corporal in the U.S. Army during World War II. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge and was known as one of Patton's "Golden Nuggets".

Prior to retirement he worked for the St. Joseph News-Press in maintenance and security. He and his wife Sarah were 70 year members of St. Mary's Catholic Church, where he sang in the choir.

Manuel married Sarah J. Mejia on June 19, 1948, at Holy Rosary Church and she survives of the home. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews; cousin, Gavino Juarez; brother-in-law, Jim Lux; sisters -in-law, Elizabeth Valencia, Martha Chavez, and Pauline Mejia; other relatives and friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents and two sisters, Margaret Kucharski and Maggie Lux.

He was a member of American Legion Post #359, United Nations Club, and participated in the Mexican Fiestas at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. He loved his Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Royals.

Memorial contributions to St. Mary's Catholic Church would be appreciated.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. preceding the service at the church. Military honors and burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.