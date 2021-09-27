Raymona L. "Mona" Joyce, 72, St. Joseph, passed away peacefully at her home Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.
She was born July 24, 1949, in St. Joseph, to Billy and Neoma (Coy) Cook.
In her younger years, Raymona played softball and bowled with her sister. She also enjoyed camping and fishing with her kids.
She was preceded in death by: her husband, Gerald Joyce; parents; sisters, Kathy Murphy and Billie Cook; two nieces, Dustie Murphy and Gina Watkins; nephew, Randy Cook; and brother-in-law, Jim Gallagher.
Survivors include: her children, Channon Campbell and Harry Gardner (Angie); grandchildren: John Paul Gnat, Tony Gardner, Kelsey Pettijohn (Devin), Keeton Gardner and Kolby Peters; six great-grandchildren; brothers, Gary Cook (Cindy) and Charlie Cook (Debbie); and sisters: Darla Wertin (Pat), Carla Gallagher and Danette Peters (Donnie).
Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Online guest book and obituary at www.simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
