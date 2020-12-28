Helen Katherine (Wilmes) Joyce, 78, of St. Joseph passed away on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at a local hospital.

She was born Sept. 10, 1942, to the late George and Gertrude Wilmes in Maryville, Missouri.

She was a graduate of Mount St. Scholastica High School in Atchison, Kansas.

On Nov. 22, 1961, she married John H. Joyce in Maryville,.

Helen was a member of the Cathedral of St. Joseph Catholic Church, the PEO and the Flower Society.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Joyce was preceded in death by a son, Dustin J. Joyce.

She is survived by: her husband of 59 years, John H. Joyce; son, Doug (Kim) Joyce; daughter, J. Denise Joyce; grandchildren: Danielle and Dalton Joyce, Jordan Wilcosky and Jennifer Cerven; great-grandchildren: Hannah, Lillie and Dustin Carpenter, Coraline and Kratos Davis, Treadyn Denney, Clarke and Sloane Wilcosky; and numerous siblings; nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at the Cathedral of St. Joseph Catholic Church, followed by interment at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

No public visitation will be held.

The family suggests memorial contributions in Helen's memory be made to: Noyes Home For Children in St. Joseph or Cottey College PEO, 3700 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa 50312.

Arrangements are under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.