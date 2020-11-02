Joswick, Leo J. "Jim" 1935-2020

Leo "Jim" James Joswick 85, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in St. Joseph.

He was born May 24, 1935, in Royalton, Minnesota, son of the late Helen and Walter Joswick.

He graduated from attended Lafayette High School and served in the Army.

He retired from Wire Rope Corporation of America.

Jim was preceded in death by: his parents; son, Shawn Lee Joswick; daughter, Cindy McClanahan; brothers: John, George and Donald Joswick.

Survivors include grandchildren: Presley, Joswick, London and Shalee Joswick and Celena Jones and a brother, Ray Joswick.

There will be a graveside memorial service held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, at a later date.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.