Judith "Judy" Susan Joswick, 70, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in St. Joseph. She was born March 5, 1950, in New Port, Rhode Island, daughter of the late Theresa and Roy Cole. She married Jeff Joswick on July 5, 1986, and he survives of the home. She graduated from Long Beach High School, in Long Beach, California, and retired from Sara Lee after several years.

Judy enjoyed traveling, weekend road trips, on their motorcycles to small towns in the area. Her favorite football teams was the New England Patriots. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Roy Cole Jr., and a sister, Ann McCullen.

Survivors include: husband, Jeff Joswick of the home; daughter, Tina Jones; sons, John Cole, Andy Jones, and Jason (Dawn) Jones; nine grandchildren; three great- grandchildren; and a sister, Teri Peterson; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home, memorial services and public livestream, following at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. She will be cremated following the services under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.