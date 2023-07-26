Joseph Todd Sollars, 57, St. Joseph, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family and friends on Monday, July 24, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born to Joseph L. and Gayle (Grimm) Sollars on Dec. 20, 1965.
Todd graduated from Central High School in 1984 and attended DeVry University. He was an over-the-road driver for Matthews Transportation for 26 years.
He enjoyed trap and skeet shooting, woodworking, gaming, photography, RC racing, riding motorcycles, drag racing and being with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gig and Bee Grimm and John and Viola Sollars.
He is survived by his parents; uncles and aunts, Michael and Frieda Grimm, Henry Sollars, Susie and Jerry Gentry, all of St. Joseph; numerous cousins; and his best bud, his furry friend, Ozzie.
Thank you to Mosaic Hospice and especially Jason, and caregivers Christina and Theresa. Thank you to Kevin Matthews and Joe Redmond for their many kindnesses. A special thank you to friends and family who were by his side 24 hours a day lovingly caring for him, Joyce Stevenson, Cindy Head, Kris Hildebrand, Misty McCue, Frieda Grimm and Kristie Sybert.
Todd always said he had no friends - they sure proved him wrong.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. There will be no visitation or service. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Animal Shelter.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
