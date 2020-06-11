TROY, Kan. - Charlene (Vance) Jorgensen, 89, of Troy, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at her home.

Charlene was born on June 18, 1930, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Charles and Goldie Vance.

She lived most of her life in Troy.

Charlene is a member of: the First Baptist Church, Troy Lions Club, Garden Club, Historical Society, N.A.R.F.E. all of Troy, and the St. Joseph Bowling League.

She married George Jorgensen, Jr. on Oct. 21, 1950, in Johnson County, Kansas.

He preceded her in death on April 19, 2015.

Charlene was also preceded by: her parents; two sons;, Eric and Dennis Jorgensen; and a grandson, Jesse Lee Jorgensen.

Survivors include: son Mark Jorgensen (Loretta) of Leavenworth, Kansas; daughter-in-law, Carol Jorgensen of Troy; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

Memorial Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at FirstBaptist Church, in Troy.

Visitation: family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. one hour prior to the funeral, at the church.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to either the Troy Ambulance Fund, God's Mountain, or Midland Ministry.

Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Troy in care of arrangements, there will be no public visitation at the funeral home.

www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.