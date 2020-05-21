Richard "Dick" Jordan, 86, St. Joseph, passed from this life on May 17, 2020 at his home.

Richard was born on June 1, 1933 in St. Joseph, to the late Henry and Edythe (Dearmont) Jordan. He resided in St. Joseph his entire life except for a two-year period after his discharge from the US. Armed Services. He graduated from Lafayette High School in 1952 and attended St. Joseph Junior College, Omaha University and Kansas City Community College from where he earned an Associate's Degree in Business Administration.

Dick married Jo Ann Brown on April 17, 1953. They were married for 58 1/2 years before she passed in 2011.

Mr. Jordan worked for Liberty Mutual Insurance Company for over thirty years, having managed the local claims office for the last seven years.

Dick was a member of Marvin McMurray Methodist and Wesley United Methodist Churches and attended Hope United Church of Christ and Hosanna Ministries.

Dick enjoyed playing golf and playing contract bridge. Dick and Jo Ann both achieved life master status in the 1970's and 1980's during which time Jo Ann directed duplicate bridge in St. Joseph. Together, they also enjoyed being associated with Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) as well as working with the homeless shelter in St. Joseph for several years. Dick was a tireless advocate for babies and pro-life and actively advertised it through letters to the St. Joseph News-Press, National Pro-Life Alliance and American Life League (A.L.L.)

Dick is survived by: his sons, David R. Jordan (Mary), Manhattan, Kansas, and Michael C. Jordan (Libby), St. Joseph; twin grandsons, Joseph Jordan, Greenville, PA and Thomas Jordan (Katy), Manhattan, Kansas; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Janice Beeler (Jerry), Donna Stephens and Gloria Pusateri (Charlie); brother-in-law, Dr. Stehen T. Brown III (Becky); numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews and cousins.

Services 10 a.m.Wednesday, May 27 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Interment Monroe Cemetery, Ludlow, Missouri.

Visitation will be held after noon Tuesday, May 26 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, where the family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Joseph Food Kitchen, St. Joseph Animal Shelter or Pregnancy Resource Center. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.