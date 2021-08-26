Kenneth R. Jordan (K.I.), 81, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Kenneth was born on Sept. 11, 1939, in Oregon, Missouri, to the late Raymond and Emma Jordan. He was a graduate of Lafayette High School.
Kenneth married Dixie Curtis on Dec. 20, 1980, they celebrated 40 years of marriage. She survives of the home.
Kenneth is also survived by his brother, Larry (Cheryl); his son, Kurtis Jordan (Jacqueline); daughter, Kimberly Calvert (Lee); a grandson and a great-granddaughter; three stepchildren, Chuck (Stacy) Curtis, Shelly (Mark) Garland, Robin (Thad) Jenkins; eight step- grandchildren; 14 step- great-grandchildren and two nephews.
He was a member of the Freeman Freewill Baptist Church.
Mr. Jordan worked at Coca-Cola Bottling Co. for 13 years starting in route sales and moving into management. He then worked for Ultra-Chem Inc. for 36 years as a sales representative.
Kenneth served as a St. Joseph reserve police officer for seven years.
Kenneth was an avid fisherman and enjoyed hunting and camping. He especially cherished his weekly breakfast club with his group of lifelong friends.
Service 10 a.m. Friday Aug. 27, 2021, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Family to receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at our chapel.
The family would like to thank Mosaic Hospice for the wonderful care that they provided for Kenneth and the family requests memorial donations be made to Mosaic Hospice. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.