Jones, Waneta J. 1926-2022 Savannah, Mo.

SAVANNAH, Mo. - Waneta Jane Jones, 96, of Savannah, passed away Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Savannah, surrounded by her family and friends.
She was born Jan. 27, 1926 to Robert A. & Mary E. (Collins) Palmer.
She married Richard W. Jones in Hannibal, Missouri on June 12, 1963 and he preceded her in death on Nov. 10, 2006.
Waneta enjoyed gatherings of the family, Royals baseball, and gardening. She was a garage sale pro, collecting and selling many antiques.
Survivors include: children, Michael (Joyce) Jones of Lawson, Missouri, Robert (Cindy) Jones of St. Joseph, Randall (Shelley Roberts) Jones of Savannah, Vickey (Wayne) Marler of Cameron, Missouri, Pamela (Jim) Diffin of King City, Missouri, Judi (Glen) Miller of Savannah, and Jackie (Roger) Frear of St. Joseph; sister, Vondean Bradshaw of Des Moines, Iowa; 39 grandchildren, 71 great-grandchildren, numerous great- great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews; special friends, Larry & Pam Plummer; fur baby cat, Gracie.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; husband; two sons, Don Combs and Larry Combs; four brothers, Everett, Wilbur, Clare, and Vern; sister Flossie; and infant sister.
Visitation and family receiving hour will be 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022 at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home in Savannah.
Funeral services will be 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022 at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home.
Burial will be at sunset in Savannah Cemetery, Savannah.
Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
